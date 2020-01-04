Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on Cytokinetics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.53. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 342,072 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,256.96. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $206,430 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 139.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 36.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

