CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CTMX. Wedbush lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,830. The stock has a market cap of $359.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

