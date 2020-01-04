Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Get Daimler alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC cut shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Daimler from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.20.

DDAIF stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. Daimler has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.96 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daimler (DDAIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.