Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $167.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Danaher traded as high as $154.44 and last traded at $153.50, with a volume of 44557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.48.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.34. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

