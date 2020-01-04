DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

DPSI stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. DecisionPoint Systems has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

Get DecisionPoint Systems alerts:

DecisionPoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DecisionPoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DecisionPoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.