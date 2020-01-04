Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Given $48.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $48.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Deluxe an industry rank of 2 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

DLX stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.35. 290,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,274. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.33. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $54.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.20 million. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 33.33% and a negative net margin of 9.01%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deluxe will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $97,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter worth approximately $62,378,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 11.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,254,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,028,000 after acquiring an additional 126,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,071,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 25.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 916,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 184,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,597,000 after acquiring an additional 33,416 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

