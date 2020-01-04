Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Davita (NYSE:DVA)

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Davita (NYSE:DVA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Davita from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Davita from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Davita has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE:DVA traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $75.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. Davita has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $75.40.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Davita will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Davita by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,114,000 after purchasing an additional 64,415 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Davita by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Davita by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,662,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,063,000 after buying an additional 1,317,725 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Davita by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,550,000 after buying an additional 151,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Davita by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

