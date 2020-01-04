Devery Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Devery token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last week, Devery has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Devery has a market capitalization of $130,392.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Devery Profile

Devery’s launch date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,195 tokens. The official website for Devery is devery.io. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

