Devon Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 32,395 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,119% compared to the average daily volume of 2,657 put options.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,823,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,762 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,159,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,720,000 after purchasing an additional 694,323 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Devon Energy by 252.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,255 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Devon Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after purchasing an additional 334,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after purchasing an additional 73,083 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. Devon Energy has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

