Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $56.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.33. Diodes has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $323.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.74%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, VP Emily Yang sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $139,931.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,979.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $554,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,359 shares in the company, valued at $26,922,456.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,376 shares of company stock worth $6,394,596. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

