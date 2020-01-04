Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.57

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.57 and traded as high as $69.29. Dolby Laboratories shares last traded at $69.20, with a volume of 15,469 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.64.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.55 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $319,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,146,359.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,322 shares of company stock worth $14,305,178. 38.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 41.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 108,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,402 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,762,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after acquiring an additional 374,081 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

