Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th.

Dollar General has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Dollar General has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dollar General to earn $7.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of DG opened at $155.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $166.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Dollar General to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

