DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of DSL stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

