Dover (NYSE:DOV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

NYSE:DOV opened at $115.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.71 and its 200-day moving average is $101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Dover has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $116.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dover news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,428,531.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at $37,478,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,210 shares of company stock worth $2,712,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 72.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

