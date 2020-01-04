Dover (NYSE:DOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $116.71

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.71 and last traded at $115.90, with a volume of 126584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dover’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,428,531.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,478,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,287. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dover by 95.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 55,352 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Dover by 136.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 160,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 92,901 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

