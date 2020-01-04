DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.50 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DURECT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DURECT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DURECT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of DRRX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,506. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.03 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.92.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). DURECT had a negative net margin of 105.07% and a negative return on equity of 119.34%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in DURECT by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in DURECT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

