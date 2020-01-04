dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Stock Price Up 9.9%

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.78, approximately 594,153 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 461,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.65 million and a PE ratio of -16.36.

About dynaCERT (CVE:DYA)

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

