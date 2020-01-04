Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

DVAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 904,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,447. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $458.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 519.95% and a negative return on equity of 399.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 624.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

