DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fielmann (FRA:FIE)

Fielmann (FRA:FIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FIE. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €66.50 ($77.33).

FRA FIE opened at €71.45 ($83.08) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €67.14. Fielmann has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($90.12).

About Fielmann

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

