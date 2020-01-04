DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QGEN. Barclays cut shares of Qiagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qiagen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

QGEN stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Qiagen has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Qiagen by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,195,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,011,000 after buying an additional 487,844 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Qiagen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Qiagen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,104,000 after buying an additional 17,653 shares during the period. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

