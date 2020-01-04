e-Therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) Insider Trevor Mervyn Jones Buys 177,404 Shares

e-Therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) insider Trevor Mervyn Jones purchased 177,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £5,322.12 ($7,000.95).

Shares of LON ETX opened at GBX 3.25 ($0.04) on Friday. e-Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.38 ($0.08). The company has a market cap of $8.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.93.

About e-Therapeutics

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

