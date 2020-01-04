Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,934. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.08 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 84.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth $302,000. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

