EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a dividend payout ratio of 183.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EAGLE POINT CR/COM to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 158.9%.

ECC opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.54. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

