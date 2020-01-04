Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares (EVGBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares (NASDAQ:EVGBC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0316 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.01. Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares has a 52 week low of $100.06 and a 52 week high of $100.06.

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares™.

