Edge Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,083.00 (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Edge has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edge has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $10,083.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Ethfinex, HitBTC and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.87 or 0.05883322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029900 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Edge

Edge is a token. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,692,561 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Edge's official website is edge.network/en. Edge's official message board is medium.com/dadi. Edge's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, HitBTC, OKEx, FCoin, Ethfinex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

