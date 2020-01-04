Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 513,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,154. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $46.55.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 166.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,226,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,058,000 after acquiring an additional 765,521 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,061,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at about $6,208,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.8% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,165,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 138.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 324,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 188,352 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

