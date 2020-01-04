Electroneum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $145,819.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Liquid, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Electroneum has a total market cap of $34.42 million and $145,819.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,946,453,723 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, CoinBene, TradeOgre, Liquid, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

