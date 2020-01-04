Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of Emcor Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.65. 180,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,598. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Emcor Group has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emcor Group will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,146 shares in the company, valued at $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Emcor Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,620,000 after acquiring an additional 87,158 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the second quarter valued at about $104,276,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 188.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,259,000 after purchasing an additional 773,392 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 897,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,107,000 after buying an additional 126,914 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

