Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.51

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.51 and last traded at $77.48, with a volume of 182051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.26.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,199,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,149,164,000 after purchasing an additional 261,666 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,863,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,480,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,511,000 after acquiring an additional 36,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Emerson Electric by 41.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,742,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,003,000 after acquiring an additional 35,809 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

