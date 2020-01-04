Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.50.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $61.57 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $106.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 198.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

