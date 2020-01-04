Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endologix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.17.

NASDAQ ELGX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. Endologix has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $8.95.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 99.62% and a negative net margin of 58.24%. Research analysts expect that Endologix will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endologix by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 77,388 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Endologix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endologix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endologix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Endologix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

