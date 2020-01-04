Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$45.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$50.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.47. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$30.97 and a 12 month high of C$51.21.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

