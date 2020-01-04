Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENTG. Citigroup set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Entegris and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Entegris to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,097. Entegris has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.09 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $698,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $112,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

