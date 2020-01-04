Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ETM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Entercom Communications in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.34.

ETM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.56. 441,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,387. Entercom Communications has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $633.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Entercom Communications will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 98.9% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 160,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Entercom Communications by 27.5% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Entercom Communications in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

