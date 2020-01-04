EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

EQM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EQM Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.63.

NYSE:EQM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 701,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. EQM Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.98 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $811,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 890,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,118,000 after acquiring an additional 173,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 57,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

