EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised EQT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.95.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.34. 7,208,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.62. EQT has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EQT will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider (Mick) O’brien Michael 16,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EQT by 1,246.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

