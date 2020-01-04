Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EVH. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.15 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.30.

NYSE:EVH traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $8.96. 1,319,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Seth Blackley acquired 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $40,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth about $129,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

