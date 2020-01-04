Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Trading Up 1.6%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.72, 365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evonik Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61.

Evonik Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

