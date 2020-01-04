Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Exterran posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $302.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.00 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Exterran by 11.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Exterran by 75.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 42,774 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Exterran by 34.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Exterran by 407.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 108,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Exterran by 16.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $248.57 million, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.06. Exterran has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

