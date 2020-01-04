Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE EXTN opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. Exterran has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.27 million, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $302.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Exterran will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Exterran by 82.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exterran by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Exterran in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exterran by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Exterran by 226.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 438,500 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

