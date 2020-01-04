F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Receives $13.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

FNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 21.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,751,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,879,000 after purchasing an additional 57,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

FNB opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

