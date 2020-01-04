Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.94

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.94 and last traded at $64.55, with a volume of 36341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.84.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.30 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,707,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,995.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Homa Bahrami sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $395,242.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,447 shares of company stock worth $5,645,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 410,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 61,930 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,013 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

