FairFX Group (LON:EQLS) Trading Down 2.3%

FairFX Group Plc (LON:EQLS) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.12), approximately 252,453 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.14).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on shares of FairFX Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $147.35 million and a P/E ratio of 68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 82.94.

FairFX Group Company Profile (LON:EQLS)

FairFX Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, and international money transfers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a cloud-based peer-to-peer payments platform that enables personal and business customers to make multi-currency payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of FX products through an integrated system.

