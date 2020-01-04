FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli downgraded FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, G.Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, FARO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 127,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.30 and a beta of 1.74. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $57.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.57 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. FARO Technologies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 82.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 395.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.