FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.89

News articles about FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. FBR & Co earned a coverage optimism score of -1.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

FBRC stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. FBR & Co has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $19.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55.

FBR & Co Company Profile

FBR & Co is an investment banking and institutional brokerage company. The Company focuses on the equity capital markets. The Company operates through two segments: capital markets, which includes investment banking, institutional brokerage and research, and principal investing. Through its broker-dealer operating subsidiaries, the Company focuses its business on providing: capital raising services, including underwriting and placement of public and private equity, equity-linked and debt securities; financial advisory services, including merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, restructuring, liability management, recapitalization and strategic alternative analysis; institutional sales and trading services focused on equities, equity-linked securities, listed options, high-yield bonds, senior debt and bank loans, as well as securities lending activities, and differentiated securities research.

