FDM Group (LON:FDM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,086.00

Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,086 ($14.29) and last traded at GBX 1,084.49 ($14.27), with a volume of 18914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,034 ($13.60).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 30.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 961.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 838.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10.

About FDM Group (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

