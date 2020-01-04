Ferrexpo Plc Declares Dividend of $0.07 (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share by the iron ore producer on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 155.70 ($2.05) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 190.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 119.85 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 305.60 ($4.02). The stock has a market cap of $916.49 million and a PE ratio of 2.03.

FXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ferrexpo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 230.71 ($3.03).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

