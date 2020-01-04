FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FGEN. BidaskClub lowered FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 422,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.61 million. FibroGen had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $220,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $195,412.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,089.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,560,646 in the last ninety days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in FibroGen by 4.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at $2,136,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in FibroGen by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

