Financial Analysis: NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) versus North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for North American Construction Group and NexTier Oilfield Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Construction Group 0 0 2 2 3.50 NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus target price of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 24.75%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than North American Construction Group.

Profitability

This table compares North American Construction Group and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group 4.73% 23.52% 5.12% NexTier Oilfield Solutions -0.96% 2.73% 1.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of North American Construction Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

North American Construction Group has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares North American Construction Group and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group $316.40 million 1.04 $11.79 million $0.42 28.64 NexTier Oilfield Solutions $2.14 billion 0.66 $59.33 million $0.92 7.30

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than North American Construction Group. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than North American Construction Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats North American Construction Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 29 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 34 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

