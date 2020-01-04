Financial Comparison: TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) versus RA Medical Systems (NASDAQ:RMED)

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RA Medical Systems and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RA Medical Systems -797.11% -112.93% -95.69% TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RA Medical Systems and TELA Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RA Medical Systems $6.26 million 2.44 -$30.83 million ($3.34) -0.34 TELA Bio $8.27 million 17.03 -$21.09 million N/A N/A

TELA Bio has higher revenue and earnings than RA Medical Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.5% of RA Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of RA Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for RA Medical Systems and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RA Medical Systems 0 2 2 0 2.50 TELA Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

RA Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 261.84%. TELA Bio has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 63.97%. Given RA Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe RA Medical Systems is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Summary

TELA Bio beats RA Medical Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex PRS products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

